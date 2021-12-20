National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira Purchases 6,000 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$95.80 per share, with a total value of C$574,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,400 shares in the company, valued at C$5,977,920.

Laurent Ferreira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Laurent Ferreira purchased 7,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$95.62 per share, with a total value of C$669,354.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Laurent Ferreira purchased 5,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$96.70 per share, with a total value of C$483,520.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Laurent Ferreira bought 4,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00.

TSE NA traded down C$2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$94.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,136. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$70.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.73. The firm has a market cap of C$31.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.21.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

