Nasdacoin Reaches Market Cap of $125,059.82 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $125,059.82 and approximately $7,123.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,735,737 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

