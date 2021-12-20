Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $424.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.11 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

