Name Change Token Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $7,913.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,940,085 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

