My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of My Size in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:MYSZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.60. 4,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99. My Size has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.74.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 235.16% and a negative net margin of 10,467.03%. Research analysts forecast that My Size will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of My Size during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of My Size by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in My Size by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in My Size in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in My Size in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

