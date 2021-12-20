Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MURGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($260.67) to €241.00 ($270.79) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of MURGY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.94. 29,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,742. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

