MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) PT Lowered to $7.00

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. 73,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,400. MultiPlan has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

