Mullen Automotive (MULN) and Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is one of 133 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mullen Automotive to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mullen Automotive and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive Competitors 668 3189 4933 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 42.41%. Given Mullen Automotive’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mullen Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive -2.88% -48.77% -7.33% Mullen Automotive Competitors -37.94% -1,574.44% -10.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million -$5.94 million -8.70 Mullen Automotive Competitors $966.38 million $679,259.26 15.52

Mullen Automotive’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mullen Automotive competitors beat Mullen Automotive on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

