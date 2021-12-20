Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Short Interest Update

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 499,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of MUDS remained flat at $$9.93 during trading hours on Friday. 57,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

