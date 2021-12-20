M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.17 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

