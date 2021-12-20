M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,568 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 233,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

