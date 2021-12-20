M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.70.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $438.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $434.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

