M&T Bank Corp Buys 391 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $417.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.72. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $350.01 and a 12-month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

