M&T Bank Corp Acquires 5,687 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,514 shares of company stock worth $5,680,222 over the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $85.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

