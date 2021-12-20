MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $138.70

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $138.70 and last traded at $139.34, with a volume of 513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 over the last three months. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

