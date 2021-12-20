Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MHGVY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Mowi ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.5196 dividend. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.