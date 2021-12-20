Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 56.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.58. 3,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,240. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.14. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $163.16 and a 52-week high of $266.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.