Motco Sells 16,812 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Motco decreased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,812 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

