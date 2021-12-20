Motco Has $39,000 Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $341,594,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,685 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,802,000 after purchasing an additional 692,660 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,487,000 after purchasing an additional 353,260 shares in the last quarter.

EMB opened at $108.48 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.15 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

