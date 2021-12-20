Morgan Stanley Trims Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Target Price to $54.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $1,373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after buying an additional 427,812 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 573,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

