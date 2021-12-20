Morgan Stanley Sells 521,015 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $107,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

