Morgan Stanley Purchases 397,114 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 361.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 397,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of F5 Networks worth $94,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $246,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $233.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.88. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.09.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

