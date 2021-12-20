Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS opened at $97.13 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $63.35 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

