Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of GameStop worth $105,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in GameStop by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GME stock opened at $155.64 on Monday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -75.55 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.83 and a 200-day moving average of $191.81.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

