Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $91,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 264.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 48,498 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 140,210 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.5% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,382,000 after purchasing an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.