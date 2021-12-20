Morgan Stanley Has $101.89 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,933,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Las Vegas Sands worth $101,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 117.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.59.

LVS opened at $35.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

