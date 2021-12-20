Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $99,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 395,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $57,730,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $52.94 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $54.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

