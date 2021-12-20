Morgan Stanley Buys 35,502 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.69% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $97,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

