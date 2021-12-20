Morgan Stanley Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $265.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

