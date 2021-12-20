Morgan Stanley Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $41.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.77.

GoodRx stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45, a PEG ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.69.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $12,511,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $5,980,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,892,121 shares of company stock worth $77,022,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoodRx by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,999,000 after acquiring an additional 639,551 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth $64,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 63.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after acquiring an additional 637,566 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

