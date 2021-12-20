Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $412.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.89. 8,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,937. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.