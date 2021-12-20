Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Short Interest Update

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 302.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,311,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,854 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 24.6% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,107,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 416,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. Equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

