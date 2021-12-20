MONK (MONK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,263.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, MONK has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $501,721.08 and approximately $3,263.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012271 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017027 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

