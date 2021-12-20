MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $633.00 at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $633.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $539.59.

MDB stock opened at $497.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 4.75. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,223 shares of company stock valued at $35,073,196. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

