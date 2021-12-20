MonaCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.59 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002885 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $87.59 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000975 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 434,450,478.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 22,909% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

