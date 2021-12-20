Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.47

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 17924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Momo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,791,000 after purchasing an additional 515,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 655,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Momo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Momo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,284,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

