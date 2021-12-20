Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,953,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,491,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 103,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 17,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,097,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $135.87 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $159.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.85.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

