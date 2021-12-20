Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $39,000 Stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 49.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

CLPT opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $268.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 75.28% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $168,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.