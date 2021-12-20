Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average of $70.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

