Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK opened at $170.64 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.20.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

