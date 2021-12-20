Mizuho Begins Coverage on Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.72.

NYSE ETN opened at $165.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $113.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

