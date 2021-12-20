Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the November 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.46. 1,970,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after buying an additional 809,500 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,925,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.