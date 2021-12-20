Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $23.63 Average PT from Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 82.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 290.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 264,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 197,032 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $3,418,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.