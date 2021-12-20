Misbloc (MSB) One Day Volume Hits $8.21 Million

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Misbloc has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

