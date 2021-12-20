Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 5.6% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $116,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $379.26 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.31.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

