Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 217,511 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 217,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $51.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

