Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 211,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,770,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,365,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 1,425,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 748,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,604,000 after purchasing an additional 69,038 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $102.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $107.96.

