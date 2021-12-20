Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 63,904 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,904 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 1.43% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $272,000.

PWZ opened at $27.98 on Monday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

