Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 3,513 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $29,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $255,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $219.03 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.55 and a 200-day moving average of $224.93.

