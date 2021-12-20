Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$27.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.08.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.25 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.51 on Wednesday, reaching C$21.07. The company had a trading volume of 66,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.09. The stock has a market cap of C$764.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

